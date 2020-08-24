On Sunday, Aug. 23, at 2:06 p.m., officers from the Portage Police Department, along with the Portage Fire Department and Divine Savior EMS responded to the 1000 block of W. Wisconsin Street in the City of Portage for a two-vehicle crash, in which one of the involved vehicles had rolled and was blocking the lane of traffic.
Bystanders were able to assist the four children and adult driver out of the rolled over Toyota van. None of the children were injured as a result of the crash, and the driver sustained minor injuries, but was not transported by EMS.
The second vehicle, a Mazda passenger car, was located down the road from the crash scene and was determined to have been operated by a 17-year old from Deforest, along with an 18-year old male from Windsor. The driver and passenger in this vehicle were not injured.
Through the investigation, suspected marijuana was located in the vehicle. The 17-year-old driver also displayed signs of drug impairment, and Field Sobriety Testing was conducted. The 17-year old driver was subsequently taken into custody for 1st Offense Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Restricted Controlled Substance – Causing Injury. The driver was also cited for Possession of Marijuana, and additional citations may be issued as a result of the crash.
The child safety seats and seatbelts that were used in the involved vehicles greatly reduced the chance of injury or death to the occupants of both vehicles.
Through our investigation it was determined the Toyota was traveling east on W. Wisconsin Street when the Mazda failed to yield the right of way. The Toyota struck the front driver corner of the Mazda causing the Toyota to roll and come to rest on the driver side. The street was closed for approximately 45 minutes while the crash was investigated and the vehicles were removed.
