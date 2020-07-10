Ashley Hagenow of Poynette was one of four recipients of the 2020 Maurice Core scholarships, presented by the National Dairy Shrine.
These $1,000 scholarships are given in honor of Maurice Core, the long-time Executive Secretary of the American Jersey Cattle Association, and former Executive Director of the National Dairy Shrine. The funds for this award were donated by the friends of Maurice Core. The Core Scholarships are given to freshman status students working toward a degree in dairy/animal science or related majors and demonstrating growing leadership skills.
Hagenow is a student at the University of Minnesota, where she is majoring in Agricultural Communications and Marketing, with a minor in Animal Science. She has been active in 4-H and FFA, attending leadership conferences and participating in dairy judging and showings.
Hagenow spent a year serving as the Wisconsin State FFA Reporter. On the Minneapolis campus, she has been active in the Gopher Dairy Club, Midwest SAD, Agricultural Education, the Communication and Marketing club, and NAMA. She plans on a career as an editor or as a communications specialist.
The other recipients of the $1,000 dollar scholarship are Mikara Anderson of Pennsylvania, Kendra Waldenberger of Minnesota and Alexis Payne of New York.
Anderson is a student at Penn State University and is majoring in Animal Science. Waldenberger, like Hagenow, attends the University of Minnesota and is majoring in Animal Science and Agricultural Communications and Marketing. Payne is majoring in Animal Science at the State University of New York at Cobleskill.
For more information about the students being recognized by National Dairy Shrine or details about a future NDS Awards Banquet, contact the NDS office at info@dairyshrine.org. Additional information on National Dairy Shrine membership or other activities is also available at www.dairyshrine.org. Dairy enthusiasts are encouraged to become a part of the most important dairy organization helping to inspire future dairy leaders, honor current or past dairy leaders and preserve dairy industry history.
