At its June meeting, the Poynette School Board approved the district’s recommendation to have a single start time for all three schools. However, at its next meeting, on July 20, the board reversed the agreed-upon decision of the single start time.
Due to COVID-19 impacts, notably to bus routes, the district will be unable to have one solid start time for all three schools. There will be double routes and two start times. The district is basically going back to what the times had been in previous years. The elementary school day will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:38 p.m., while the middle school and high school schedule will be 7:30 a.m. to 2:47 p.m.
The board also approved a facilities plan for the facilities on school property. While construction is ongoing at the high school, District Administrator Matt Shappell said the fields on the property can be used by the public on the weekends because construction seems to have stopped on those days. If construction is happening, the public is advised not use any facility on the grounds. The indoor facilities at the elementary school will not be available to the public until at least Aug. 24 — the date told to Shappell as completion of the necessary construction. The outdoor fields are not completed yet either.
Jessica McCracken, associate principal and athletic director at PHS, said the only groups in the village looking for places to play right now are youth softball teams.
Further construction at the high school will be taking place roughly between Aug. 3-17. The parking lot will be resurfaced. Also, construction on the aged track surface at the high school is underway.
Within the approvals, the board happily accepted the donation of stairs for the Kerr Gym bleachers by the Booster Club.
The board also agreed to move its next meeting from Monday, Aug. 17 to Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Personnel moves
School Board Vice President Kevin Thays will be moving out of the district and therefore vacating his seat.
Per policy, the board can seek out qualified and interested candidates from the community and all applicants should submit a notice of interest to Board of Education Clerk Randy Tomlinson. The board may interview candidates and the appointment of a new member needs a majority vote from current board members. If the vacancy is not filled within 60 days, an appointment will be made by Board President Kathleen Lucey.
Within the district, the board approved the resignation of Zach Gavin, a Spanish teach at the middle and high school. The board also approved the offer of employment to Laura Smith, who will be an English teacher at the high school.
The district still has open positions for a couple of full-time custodians, as well as a groundkeeper for the elementary school property, and a senior advisor.
