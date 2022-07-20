I was extremely disappointed to see the article taken from Outdoor News about me being gored by a deer on Jan. 7. That article was slanted against me with some untruths.
The facts are:
1- I was gored in the upper thigh 6 to 7 inches by an aggressive buck and lifted off the ground by the antlers.
2- I was on my own property when I shot the buck and tracked him in sub-zero wind chill and snow falling for 8 hours. My cell phone died. Eventually, the deer went on my neighbor’s property and my neighbor was notified and OK with me being there.
3- My offense was putting down less than 3 gallons of corn in my food plot which the warden stated in his report was 60 yards from the spot I shot the buck and where he first found blood. The buck was never near the corn. I apologize for the corn; there was no need. I already had a legal food plot. This offense was a citation, not even a misdemeanor. I had not been on my property for nine days before this night.
4- In 2017, I shot a gut-shot deer (shot by an unknown hunter) that was dragging the hind legs across my field. This deer was in severe pain. I put this deer out of the misery it was in. I legally registered this buck even though it was not the buck I would have elected to shoot. I then used a tag from another person to harvest my own buck. This deer was also legally registered with the DNR. The warden told me that had I told him what happened, he probably would have given me a replacement tag. I did not know that this was an option. Since I did not ask, I received a citation. As a reminder, a citation is what you receive when you get a traffic ticket.
5- Outdoor news never prints the names of the people who are involved in such minor matters. The sensational aspect of me being med-flighted almost dying changed that. Nonetheless, I am sorry for the infractions.
6- When I was found that night, my blood pressure was 60/40, core body temp of 84 degrees, my stressed heart emitted troponin from lack of blood, I lost over 2 pints of blood which was used to track me for over the 100 hards I had crawled to, where I was eventually found passing in and out of consciousness in a frozen ditch. I was told I had less than an hour to live by doctors.
7- It was falsely stated that I was sent home from the hospital the next day. The next day, I was in fact undergoing a four-hour surgery to save my leg. I went home two days after that.
The article should have used my experience to applaud and recognize the amazing police, rescue, firemen and Medflight pilot, doctor and nurse for saving my life. They are true heroes, and I am a walking miracle who is very blessed to be alive. My wife saved my life by calling 911 and assisted in finding me. I would not be alive if not for her.
This was a deeply traumatic experience, and the media (including all over the nation) making erroneous and slanted statements and incomplete context to my story greatly added to my distress and post-traumatic stress, which I still suffer from.
Richard Harris, Waunakee