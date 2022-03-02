Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball3/4 @ Darlington, WIAA regional, 7 p.m.3/5 WIAA regional, TBD, 7 p.m.3/10 WIAA sectional, Mineral Point, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Pumas' girls' basketball season ends in Belleville Four Puma wrestlers headed to state, Reedsville beats Poynette at team sectional Poynette’s village engineer outlines upcoming street project Poynette Library selected for $10K federal humanities grant Village of Poynette, developer agree to letter of intent for West Ridge subdivision plat Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!