Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule
May 5, 2022

Baseball
5/13 Vs. Columbus, 5 p.m.
5/16 @ Adams-Friendship, 5 p.m.
5/17 Vs. Wisconsin Heights (DH), 4:30 p.m.
5/20 @ Lodi, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer
5/13 Vs. Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
5/17 Vs. River Valley, 6:30 p.m.
5/19 Vs. Watertown, 7 p.m.

Softball
5/13 @ Columbus, 5 p.m.
5/14 @ Southern Door triangular, 12 p.m.

Track and Field
5/17 Conference meet, 3 p.m.