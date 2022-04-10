Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Apr 10, 2022 Apr 10, 2022 Updated 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball4/16 @ Mayville, 10 a.m.4/19 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.4/21 Vs. Lake Mills, 5 p.m.4/22 Vs. Westfield, 5 p.m.Girls Soccer4/19 @ Mount Horeb triangular, 7 p.m.4/21 Vs. Baraboo, 7 p.m.4/22 Vs. Lake Mills, 7 p.m.Softball4/15 Vs. DeForest, 5 p.m.4/19 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 5 p.m.4/21 @ Lake Mills, 5 p.m.Track and Field4/19 @ Columbus triangular, 4:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Five candidates compete for three Poynette Village Board seats Poynette Village Board, Engineer discuss upcoming projects for Wastewater Treatment Plant, South Street lift station Stewart receives second USA Wrestling National Showcase All American Award Five candidates compete for three Poynette Village Board seats Poynette School District puts forth its Future Ready Library Plan Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Mailing Machine Operator Bulletin