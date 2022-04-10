Baseball

4/16 @ Mayville, 10 a.m.

4/19 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.

4/21 Vs. Lake Mills, 5 p.m.

4/22 Vs. Westfield, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

4/19 @ Mount Horeb triangular, 7 p.m.

4/21 Vs. Baraboo, 7 p.m.

4/22 Vs. Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Softball

4/15 Vs. DeForest, 5 p.m.

4/19 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 5 p.m.

4/21 @ Lake Mills, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

4/19 @ Columbus triangular, 4:15 p.m.

Recommended for you