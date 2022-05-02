Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email May 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball5/10 @ Lake Mills, 5 p.m.5/12 Vs. Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.5/13 Vs. Columbus, 5 p.m.Girls Soccer5/6 @ Central Wisconsin Christian School Tri, 7 p.m.5/10 @ Waunakee triangular, 7 p.m.5/13 Vs. Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.Softball5/7 Poynette Quad, 9 a.m.5/10 Vs. Lake Mills, 5 p.m.5/13 @ Columbus, 5 p.m.Track and Field5/6 @ Edgerton Invite, 4 p.m.5/12 Poynette Invite, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Poynette HS art students take part in national shoe designing contest sponsored by Vans Poynette's Schwanbeck takes on Midwest Truck Series Errors, lack of clutch hitting haunt Poynette baseball in recent losses; Lodi splits games at Deboer Diamond Classic United falls to Baraboo in girls' soccer action, Lodi beats Cambridge/Deerfield Poynette’s Hometown Bank hosts Chamber’s ‘Business After Five’ event Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!