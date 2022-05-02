Baseball

5/10 @ Lake Mills, 5 p.m.

5/12 Vs. Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.

5/13 Vs. Columbus, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

5/6 @ Central Wisconsin Christian School Tri, 7 p.m.

5/10 @ Waunakee triangular, 7 p.m.

5/13 Vs. Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Softball

5/7 Poynette Quad, 9 a.m.

5/10 Vs. Lake Mills, 5 p.m.

5/13 @ Columbus, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

5/6 @ Edgerton Invite, 4 p.m.

5/12 Poynette Invite, 4 p.m.