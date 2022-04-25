Baseball

4/29 @ Montello, 4:30 p.m.

5/3 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.

5/5 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

5/3 @ Reedsburg triangular, 5 p.m.

5/6 @ Central Wisconsin Christian School Tri, 7 p.m.

Softball

4/30 @ Portage Invite, 9 a.m.

5/2 Vs. Brodhead, 5 p.m.

5/3 Vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.

5/5 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

4/29 @ Pardeeville Invite, 4 p.m.

5/3 Poynette Quad, 4:15 p.m.

5/5 @ Waterloo Invite, 4 p.m.