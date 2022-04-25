Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Apr 25, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball4/29 @ Montello, 4:30 p.m.5/3 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.5/5 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 5 p.m.Girls Soccer5/3 @ Reedsburg triangular, 5 p.m.5/6 @ Central Wisconsin Christian School Tri, 7 p.m.Softball4/30 @ Portage Invite, 9 a.m.5/2 Vs. Brodhead, 5 p.m.5/3 Vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.5/5 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.Track and Field4/29 @ Pardeeville Invite, 4 p.m.5/3 Poynette Quad, 4:15 p.m.5/5 @ Waterloo Invite, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Poynette Village Board approves spending $1.6 million on three upcoming projects - extended online version Pumas move to 5-1 as Lowenberg fans 18, tosses one-hitter against Luther Prep in softball action ATVs, UTVs not allowed on Poynette roads quite yet Poynette Village Board opts to appoint former trustee Stronach to vacant seat Despite Fox's 15 saves, United falls to Baraboo in girls' soccer action Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!