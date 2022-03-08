Poynette Spring Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 8, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BaseballApril 1 MONTELLO 5 p.m.April 7 Wisconsin Heights 5 p.m.April 8 Westfield 5 p.m.April 12 LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5 p.m.April 14 Waupun 5 p.m.April 16 Mayville 10 a.m.April 19 Luther Prep 4:30 p.m.April 21 LAKE MILLS 5 p.m.April 22 WESTFIELD 5 p.m.April 25 PORTAGE 5 p.m.April 26 Columbus 5 p.m.April 28 LODI 5 p.m.May 3 Lakeside Lutheran 5 p.m.May 5 LUTHER PREP 5 p.m.May 10 Lake Mills 5 p.m.May 13 COLUMBUS 5 p.m.May 16 Adams-Friendship 5 p.m.May 17 WISC. HEIGHTS 5 p.m.May 20 Lodi 5 p.m.May 23 Randolph 5 p.m.Girls SoccerMarch 29 Sparta Invite 4 p.m.March 31 RIVER VALLEY 6:30 p.m.April 2 Wisc. Rapids Invite 11 a.m.April 5 MONROE 7 p.m.April 7 BELLEVILLE 7 p.m.April 9 Mayville Invite 4:30 p.m.April 12 DeForest Invite 7 p.m.April 14 OREGON 7 p.m.April 19 Mount Horeb Invite 7 p.m.April 21 BARABOO 7 p.m.April 23 LAKE MILLS 11 a.m.April 26 Edgewood Invite 6 p.m.April 28 BEAVER DAM 7 p.m.April 30 Mauston Invite 11 a.m.May 3 Reedsburg Invite 5 p.m.May 6 Cent. Wis. Christ. Inv. 7 p.m.May 10 Waunakee Invite 7 p.m.May 13 SAUK PRAIRIE 7 p.m.May 19 WATERTOWN 7 p.m.May 21 Merrill Invite 1 p.m.May 24 Conference Multi 7 p.m.May 26 PORTAGE INVITE 7 p.m.SoftballMarch 29 Marshall 5 p.m.April 2 POYNETTE INVITE 10 a.m.April 7 LODI 5 p.m.April 9 ST. MARY’S SPR. (DH) 11 a.m.April 12 Lakeside Lutheran 5 p.m.April 14 MAYVILLE 5 p.m.April 15 DEFOREST 5 p.m.April 19 LUTHER PREP 5 p.m.April 21 Lake Mills 5 p.m.April 26 COLUMBUS 5 p.m.April 28 Lodi 5 p.m.April 30 Portage Invite 9 a.m.May 2 BRODHEAD 5 p.m.May 3 LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5 p.m.May 5 Luther Prep 4:30 p.m.May 7 POYNETTE QUAD 9 a.m.May 10 LAKE MILLS 5 p.m.May 13 Columbus 5 p.m.May 14 Southern Door Tri. 12 p.m.Track and FieldMarch 31 Pardeeville 4:15 p.m.April 12 Waterloo Invite 4:15 p.m.April 14 Westfield Invite 4 p.m.April 19 Columbus Invite 4:15 p.m.April 26 Lodi Invite 4:15 p.m.April 29 Pardeeville Invite 4 p.m.May 3 POYNETTE QUAD 4:15 p.m.May 12 POYNETTE INVITE 4 p.m.May 17 Conference Meet 3 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Donations sought for upgrades to Poynette's Pauquette Park baseball diamond in fall 2022 Poynette's Stewart loses thriller in finals at state wrestling, three other Pumas do battle Poynette-Dekorra Fire & EMS Member Spotlight: 2nd Assistant EMS Chief Brittany Johnson New patches adorn uniforms of Poynette Police Department Poynette HS to remain in boys hockey co-op with DeForest, five other schools for 2022-23 season Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!