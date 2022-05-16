Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email May 16, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball5/20 @ Lodi, Dane Baseball Field, 5 p.m.5/23 @ Randolph, 5 p.m.Girls Soccer5/21 @ Merrill, 1 p.m.5/24 @ Conference multi, Poynette, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Poynette's Pauquette Park lighting project comes in $90K over budget Bestul pitches Poynette Home Talent team past Marshall Puma girls second, boys first at home track and field meet Poyette Parks and Rec Commission goes over recent survey results to help with five-year parks and open space plan Poynette School Board approves trio of projects at middle, high school Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!