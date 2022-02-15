Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 15, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball2/18 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.2/22 @ River Valley, 7:30 p.m.2/24 Vs. Lodi, 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball1/22 @ Deerfield, WIAA regional1/25 @ WIAA regional, TBDBoys Hockey2/18 @ WIAA regionals, TBAWrestling2/19 @ WIAA sectionals, Dodgeland, TBD2/24-26 @ WIAA State, Kohl Center, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Two Pumas win titles, as Poynette wrestlers take second at Capitol Conference meet Four candidates vying for two seats on Poynette School Board Number of COVID cases in Poynette schools nearly double in first 5 weeks of new year Pumas lose to Lake Mills at home in boys' basketball Pumas' rally falls short in girls' basketball loss to Columbus Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!