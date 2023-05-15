A home-away series with Columbus ended in two losses for the Poynette baseball team.
Playing at the Cardinals’ nest on Tuesday, May 9, the Pumas fell 6-0 in a Capitol North Conference game.
“In Tuesday's game, we played pretty well defensively, and pitching was okay, except for the six-run inning,” said Davy Tomlinson, head coach for Poynette. “We struggled at the plate trying to get anything going.”
The Pumas (4-10 overall, 1-7 in conference play) were limited to two hits, one by Brett Hackbart and another by Hunter Webster, who lasted four and a third innings on the mound. He struck out four and walked two. Three of the six runs he allowed were earned.
Brady Horne tossed an inning and two-thirds of scoreless ball, with one walk.
In a 13-2 defeat at home to Columbus on Thursday, May 11, Ashton Meister and Chase Meier had two hits apiece for Poynette. Webster and Justin Wells also collected hits for the Pumas.
“At home, they jumped ahead early again on us, and we couldn't recover,” said Tomlinson. “They racked up quite a few hits on our pitchers.”
Webster pitched three innings, striking out one and giving up six runs – three of which were earned. Hackbart threw one inning and allowed seven earned runs, walking four. Wells tossed a scoreless inning and struck out one.
The Pumas were scheduled to host Lodi on Tuesday, May 16, before heading to Lodi on Thursday, May 18, and Johnson Creek on Friday, May 19. Poynette was supposed to host Randolph on Thursday, May 11. That game was canceled due to inclement weather.