LAKE MILLS — Jack DePrey had four hits in as many at bats and drove in four runs to help power Lakeside Lutheran past visiting Poynette 11-1 in Capitol North baseball on Thursday, May 4.
“Jack has been on a tear at the plate of late and that kind of production from the bottom half of the lineup has been huge for us,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “He has also continued to play a quality third base for us on the infield.”
The Warriors (7-4, 4-2 in conference) pushed across a pair of runs in the second and third innings before using a four-run rally in the fourth to go up 8-1.
Lakeside starter Nolan Meis, now 3-0 in league games, pitched a three-hitter with a season-high nine strikeouts against two walks, allowing an earned run while working all six innings to earn the decision.
“Nolan continues to throw the ball well for us,” Ziel said.
The bottom four hitters in Lakeside’s lineup combined for eight hits. Aidan Berg had two hits and scored twice out of the No. 5 hole while No. 8 hitter Thomas Dwyer also had two base knocks. Cleanup man Jakub Junker drove in three while Logan Schwab doubled in a pair on his first hit of the season to enact the 10-run rule in the sixth.
“As a team, we had zero strikeouts today,” Ziel said. “That was an emphasis for us at the beginning of the week and we made big progress in that aspect of offensive baseball this week.
“Getting to 4-2 in conference is big for us. Overall, we played much better, more consistent baseball this week, and the goal is to build off of it and keep improving moving forward.”