Snapping a three-game losing streak, the Poynette baseball team pounded Wisconsin Heights 12-4 on Friday, April 28, rallying for an inspiring victory.
“We fell behind early again to Heights, but the boys were able to hang in there and keep battling,” said Davy Tomlinson, Poynette’s head coach. “There were a lot of players that had a hand in the victory.”
The Pumas are now 3-6 overall, with a 1-3 mark in Capitol North Conference play.
In the leadoff spot, Chase Hansen set the table, scoring three runs and driving in two with a double. Hunter Wells and Chase Maier both went 2-for-4, as Wells delivered a pair of RBI. Going 1-for-3, Justin Wells scored a run and had an RBI, as Ashton Meister crossed the plate once and drove in a run. Wyatt Breuch scored two runs, Lance McCormich smacked a double and scored a run. Dominic Graeme also had an RBI for Poynette.
“We had our highest hit output of the season, and we also took advantage of a bunch of walks and a handful of Heights' errors,” said Tomlinson. “They boys have been working hard and fighting through some rough losses, but it was great to see them come out on top in this one.”
A home-and-home series against Lake Mills was rough on the Pumas, as the L-Cats downed Poynette 11-0 and 14-3.
An eight-run second inning led to Poynette’s loss in the second Lake Mills game on Thursday, April 27. The Pumas responded with three runs in their next at-bat but were held scoreless the rest of the way. Brady Horne went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI for the Pumas, as Justin Wells also drove in a run. Horne and Justin Wells combined for nine strikeouts on the mound.
Spanning the first three innings, Lake Mills scored all 11 of its runs in an 11-0 drubbing of Poynette on Tuesday, April 25. Brett Hackbart went 2-for-3 to lead the Pumas, while McCormick had a double for his lone hit. Poynette was held to four total hits.
Luther Prep roughed up Poynette 15-5 on Monday, April 24, plating eight runs in the first inning.
Going 2-for-4. Hackbart drove in a run for the Pumas, as Meister and McCormick each had an RBI. Poynette had five hits and committed five errors in the loss.
“It's been a rough few days,” said Tomlinson. “Lake Mills is an excellent team, and they showed us that twice this week. We should have fared better against Luther Prep, but we just didn't have a good day.”