Playing in the first game at Paquette Park under the new lights on Friday, the Poynette baseball team turned the tables on Portage, winning 10-5 after losing to the Warriors 14-4 earlier in the season. Both were non-conference games.
“We fell behind early again, but we were able to stick with it and battle back,” said Davy Tomlinson, head coach for the Pumas. “Brett (Hackbart) and Ashton (Meister) on the mound did a nice job of working out of trouble. We weren't perfect defensively, but we made plays when we needed to.”
With seven different players collecting hits, the Pumas had five batters drive in runs. Hackbart and Landon McCormick led the way, with McCormick going 3-for-4 with three RBI and Hackbart finishing 2-for-4 with three RBI. Chase Hansen and Hunter Webster chipped in with two hits apiece, as Webster drove in two runs. Hansen and McCormick smacked doubles for the Pumas.
“It was great to have a lot of guys contribute offensively tonight,” said Tomlinson. “Landon and Brett both had a good night at the plate, each with three RBI.”
Meister pitched three scoreless innings in relief to get the save.
A day earlier, the Pumas went to Lakeside Lutheran and suffered an 11-1 Capitol North Conference loss, as Meister, Hackbart, Chase Maier and Webster had hits for Poynette. Webster drove in Poynette’s lone run.
Nine of the runs Poynette gave up were earned. The Pumas also lost to Lakeside Lutheran 13-1 on Tuesday, May 2.
On the year, the Pumas are 4-8 overall and 1-5 in conference play.