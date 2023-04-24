Poynette catcher Ashton Meister tags out a Luther Prep base runner for the final out of the third inning of a Capitol North baseball game on Thursday in Watertown. Poynette rallied from an early 7-2 deficit to win 13-10.
The lead changed hands in a big way, setting the stage for a comeback for the ages.
After going on top early, the Poynette baseball team fell behind 15-4 to Westfield, but the Pumas rallied for an 18-17 win. They turned nine hits and 16 walks into a ton of runs.
“We were happy with how the guys never gave up and battled back,” said Davy Tomlinson, head coach for Poynette. “That's a huge deficit to overcome, and they never gave in. We continue to struggle defensively. As we begin to face tougher teams, it is a necessity for us to get better.”
The game took two hours and 45 minutes. It was called after six innings due to darkness.
A six-run outburst in the fifth inning put Poynette up 17-15. An inning later, Alex Busch led off with a walk and moved to second on a groundout by Dominic Graeme. On a grounder by Chase Maier, a bad throw allowed Busch to score the game-winning run.
Maier went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs to spearhead Poynette’s offense, while Brett Hackbart finished with three RBI. Wyatt Breuch and Hunter Wells had two RBI apiece.
On the mound, Maier tossed two innings in relief to get the win. Neither of his two runs allowed were earned, as Maier struck out three, walked one and kept Westfield hitless.
It was another wild one for Poynette on Tuesday, April 18, with the Pumas outlasting Watertown Luther Prep on the road 13-10. Poynette errors led to eight unearned runs, but Poynette had 12 hits – its biggest output of the season – and Puma batters walked 14 times.
Trailing 7-2 after two innings, Poynette trimmed the deficit to three runs with a four-run fourth inning. It was a seesaw affair the rest of the way, as the Pumas tied it in the top of the fifth. Luther Prep took the lead back with a run in the bottom of the frame, but Poynette went ahead 9-8 in the sixth.
The lead was short-lived, as Luther Prep tied it in its half of the sixth. Poynette moved ahead for good in the seventh, as Hunter Webster reached base after getting hit by a pitch. Graeme came in to pinch run and used his speed to score from first on a double by Brett Hackbart. Landon McCormick walked and a single by Wells plated Hackbart.
A bases loaded walk to Maier led to another Poynette run, before Busch walked to force in another.
Hackbart and Chase Hansen had three hits apiece for the Pumas, as Hackbart drove in four runs. Two of Hackbart’s hits were doubles. Ashton Meister and Wells ripped a pair of hits each, with Meister, Busch and Maier all collected two RBI. Meister also got the win as one of two pitchers who made appearances for Poynette, now 2-4 overall and 1-0 in Capitol North play.
Poynette hosts Luther Prep on Monday in a makeup game and Lake Mills on Tuesday. The Pumas travel to Lake Mills on Thursday and return home on Friday to face Wisconsin Heights.