Tagged out
Buy Now

Poynette catcher Ashton Meister tags out a Luther Prep base runner for the final out of the third inning of a Capitol North baseball game on Thursday in Watertown. Poynette rallied from an early 7-2 deficit to win 13-10.

 Photo by Kevin Wilson

The lead changed hands in a big way, setting the stage for a comeback for the ages.

After going on top early, the Poynette baseball team fell behind 15-4 to Westfield, but the Pumas rallied for an 18-17 win. They turned nine hits and 16 walks into a ton of runs.