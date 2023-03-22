Defensive lapses proved costly for the Poynette baseball team in 2022.
The Pumas will need to tighten things up in the field behind an inexperienced pitching staff to make some noise in the Capitol North Conference.
Looking back on 2022, Davy Tomlinson, head coach for Poynette, saw some growth as the year went on.
“We started to play better at the end of last season, and our expectations are to continue to improve,” said Tomlinson. “For us to be competitive in the Capitol North, we will need to improve defensively. We’ll have a pitching staff that is young, and we’ll need them to step up right away.”
Last season, the Pumas resided at the bottom of the Capitol North, finishing 4-17 overall and 0-10 in league play. From that team, six letterwinners return, while six are gone.
Lacking power, Poynette will need to manufacture runs.
“Offensively, we will try to get on base any way we can, and then be aggressive on the bases to put pressure on the defense,” said Tomlinson. “We don’t have a lot of home run hitters, so we’ll need to make the most of our offensive output. Last year we struck out 145 times, so we need to focus on getting the bat on the ball.”
Errors extended innings for the opposition in 2022, and that made life tough for Poynette pitchers.
“We need to improve dramatically on the defensive side and work on eliminating free opportunities for our opponents,” said Tomlinson.
It’ll be tough sledding for Poynette in a Capitol North Conference that is always loaded.
“The Capitol North is a very strong baseball conference, with five of the six teams being in Division 2,” said Tomlinson. “Columbus is the odds-on favorite to repeat as conference champions. Lake Mills will possibly give them a run, along with Lodi.”
Tomlinson is looking for some breakout varsity players in 2023. He likes the team’s outlook and attitude, but he knows the Pumas’ biggest weaknesses are youth and inexperience.
Poynette opens the season at home on Friday, March 31, as the Pumas host Baraboo at 5 p.m.
