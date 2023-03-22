Turning two
Chase Hansen tries to turn a double play in a Poynette baseball game in 2022 at Paquette Park on Monday, April 25, against Portage. The youthful Pumas are looking to perform better on defense in 2023.

 By Peter Lindblad/plindblad@hngnews.com

Defensive lapses proved costly for the Poynette baseball team in 2022.

The Pumas will need to tighten things up in the field behind an inexperienced pitching staff to make some noise in the Capitol North Conference.