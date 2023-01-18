O'Connor hits the boards
Poynette senior guard Kamden O'Connor grabs a defensive rebound and draws contact from Luther Prep junior guard Ben Fix during a Capitol North boys basketball game in Watertown on Friday. O'Connor made the first of two free throws with six seconds left to wrap up a 57-55 victory for the Pumas.

 Photo by Kevin Wilson

Brady Benish led four players in double-figures with 18 points and Lake Mills' boys basketball team beat host 75-66 Poynette to take over sole possession of first place in the Capitol North on Tuesday.

“We had a lot of foul trouble in the first half," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "AJ Bender got three fouls and Matt Stenbroten picked up two. We had to have other guys step up and score for us. This was a good team win with a lot of balance. Everyone excelled in their role tonight."