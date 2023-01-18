Poynette senior guard Kamden O'Connor grabs a defensive rebound and draws contact from Luther Prep junior guard Ben Fix during a Capitol North boys basketball game in Watertown on Friday. O'Connor made the first of two free throws with six seconds left to wrap up a 57-55 victory for the Pumas.
Brady Benish led four players in double-figures with 18 points and Lake Mills' boys basketball team beat host 75-66 Poynette to take over sole possession of first place in the Capitol North on Tuesday.
“We had a lot of foul trouble in the first half," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "AJ Bender got three fouls and Matt Stenbroten picked up two. We had to have other guys step up and score for us. This was a good team win with a lot of balance. Everyone excelled in their role tonight."
The L-Cats (8-6, 3-0 in conference) hit five of their eight 3-pointers in the first half, including a pair by Benish, to lead 36-27 at the break. Ryan Horkan scored 10 of his 15 points after halftime.
AJ Bender added 14 points, Matt Stenbroten scored eight of his 10 in the second period while Ty Schaefer and Liam Carrigan totaled nine apiece.
Aiden Klosky led all scorers with 24 points for the Pumas (6-7, 2-1), who also got 19 points by Brett Hackbart.
Poynette cut Lake Mills' lead to five points on several occasions around the midway point of the second half but could not get any closer in what was a back-and-forth game.
"Ty Schaefer stepped up and scored for us in the first half," Hicklin said. "Ryan Horkan did the same in the second half. All game long, Liam Carrigan made tough plays for us getting offensive rebounds and assists. He's excelled in that role as a senior and a calming presence. He makes big plays when we need them."
The Pumas were coming off a tight 57-55 win at Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, Jan. 12, as Hackbart finished with a team-high 18 points, while Chase Hansen and Kameryn Colstad had 13 points apiece and Liam Napralla chipped in with 11. Hackbart and Napralla each hauled in 10 rebounds, as Poynette outscored Luther Prep 33-22 in the second half.
Playing at home on Saturday, the Pumas were edged by New Glarus 70-65, after leading by a point at the half. Hackbart had a big game, with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Napralla had 14 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Colstad totaled 10 points, three rebounds and a block.