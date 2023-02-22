The Poynette girls’ curling team are state champions once again. For the second year in a row, the Pumas won a state title at the Wausau Curling Center, going home with the trophy after the two-day event. A fire truck parade carrying players through downtown Poynette took place Sunday morning to celebrate the accomplishment. Seeded No. 1, the Pumas survived pool play and defeated Portage in the semifinals to advance to the championship match. They beat Stevens Point in the finals 6-4. The team consists of Teagan Thurston, Savannah Koch, Kialee Fox, Madeline Serwe and Shayna Cox. Last year, the Pumas won their first state title since 1985.
Members of the Poynette girls’ curling team pose with their state championship trophy on Sunday, prior to a fire truck parade through downtown. Pictured here, in no particular order, are Teagan Thurston, Savannah Koch, Kialee Fox, Madeline Serwe and Shayna Cox.
“It’s a really big deal,” said Teagan Thurston, one of Poynette’s curlers. “We worked really hard for it.”
Thurston said that winning last year’s championship gave the team the confidence they could do it again, adding that the Pumas “probably played our best game of the season” against Stevens Point.
Poynette was seeded No. 1 going into the tournament. After getting through pool play, the Pumas downed Portage in the semfinals to reach the championship match.
Another curler, Savannah Koch, identified the key to the Pumas’ success.
“I think it was just working together as a team,” said Koch. “It means a lot.”
Kialee Fox, also a member of the team, said it was emotional getting another state title.
“It felt great to win another after so many years of not having one,” said Fox.
Last year’s championship was Poynette’s first since 1985. Fox talked about how fun it is to be around the team. That translates to curling success for the Pumas.
“Just being able to enjoy being around everybody, cracking jokes in a game and keeping it positive,” said Fox.
Right after the victory over Stevens Point, Shayna Cox, an alternate for the Pumas, recalled, “I was basically in shock that it happened. I knew we had the potential to do it again. It wasn’t that surprising, though.”