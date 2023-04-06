Renewing acquaintances
United traveled to DeForest last season in a Badger Conference girls’ soccer crossover battle that the Norskies won 11-0. The two teams will renew acquaintances on Tuesday, April 11, at Poynette High School.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

United would love to be in DeForest’s position.

The Norski girls’ soccer team is one of the favorites to win the Badger East Conference title in 2023, while the Portage/Poynette co-op is undergoing a rebuilding project.