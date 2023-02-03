Earlier this season, Lodi and Poynette played one of the classic games in the history of the boys’ basketball rivalry.
A Brett Hackbart offensive putback with under a second remaining lifted the Pumas to a 49-48 buzzer-beating victory on Jan. 6, as he scored off a miss by Aiden Klosky.
That game was at Poynette. Tonight, the two teams renew their rivalry at Lodi, with the Blue Devils looking to salvage their season with a big win, as head into the match-up having lost nine of their last 10 games. They did whip Evansville on Jan. 23, racing out to a 35-18 halftime lead.
Brian Meitzner led Lodi with 16 points, while Josh Klann added 15 and Gavin Sargeant added 11.
However, Watertown Luther Prep defeated the Blue Devils 57-42 three days later, despite 19 points from Meitzner, who is averaging a team-leading 13.7 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per contest. The 6’3” wing has emerged as one of top players in the Capitol North Conference. Lodi is 5-11 overall and 0-5 in Capitol North Conference play.
At 8-10 overall and 2-3 in league play, Poynette has been treading water recently, going 2-2 in the Pumas’ last four games.
Most recently, they pounded Waterloo 68-48 on Jan. 28, as Kameryn Colstad finished with 20 points and Hackbart had 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Klosky returned to the court and lit up Cambridge for 34 points, but it wasn’t enough as Nick Buckman and Matt Buckman each had 24 points for the Blue Jays, who won 71-66 on Poynette’s home floor.
A force inside and outside, the 6’5” Klosky makes Poynette a tough team to beat, with Hackbart’s all-around game from the wing and Colstad playing floor general and knocking down shots from 3-point range.
In the first meeting between Lodi and Poynette, Colstad finished with 16 points, while Klosky had 13 points and nine rebounds and Hackbart totaled 10 points. For Lodi, 6’6” Josh Klann shot 5-for-5 from the field and scored 12 points, while Meitzner shot 5-for-11 from the floor and had 11 points.