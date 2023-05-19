The preliminaries are over. It’s time for the postseason.
Seeded No. 2 in its sectional, the defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Poynette softball team opens regional play at home on Tuesday, May 23, against Clinton, who defeated Belleville 5-0 on Thursday, May 18.
Led by Holly Lowenberg, last year’s Division 3 Pitcher of the Year, the Pumas are seeking their seventh state title in school history. With a 22-3 overall and a 9-1 mark in league play, Poynette won the Capitol North Conference title this season.
Lowenberg has been impressive, notching the 500th strikeout of her career, as she’s fanned 178 batters this season, according to Wissports.net. She has an earned run average of 0.74, having allowed only 11 runs in 104 innings of work. Lowenberg has had help, as Brooke Steinhorst has racked up six wins in the pitcher’s circle this season, with an ERA of 1.03. Kassidy McCaffery and Morgan Gunderson have also pitched this season.
Poynette’s lineup has presented challenges for opposing pitchers, as the Pumas have seven players with 20 or more hits. Lowenberg leads the way with 29 RBI and 35 hits, including five home runs. McCaffery has notched 34 hits, driving in 28 runs and blasting four home runs.
Others with 20 hits or more include Emma Gavinski, Gunderson, Laken Wagner, Addison Mackey and Brooke Steinhorst.
Out of the Rock Valley Conference, Clinton is 7-13 overall while going 6-12 in league play. Clinton snapped a five-game losing streak with a tight 4-3 win over Whitewater on Monday, before blanking Belleville.
Ashley Theisen is Clinton’s main pitcher, having tossed 102 innings. She’s gone 7-8 so far in 2023, with an ERA of 2.06 and 206 strikeouts. Some of the hitters to watch out for include Karlee Morris, Neariah Mieses, Vada Matts, Grace Wilson, Alexa Witte, Theisen, London Winch and Allie Bell.
Should Poynette avoid a surprising upset, the Pumas would face the winner of Marshall and Cambridge. Earlier this season, Poynette shut out a powerful Marshall lineup 5-0, as Lowenberg struck out 14 batters and allowed only two hits. Lowenberg and Brooke Steinhorst both drove in a pair of runs, as Steinhorst had a triple and Lowenberg and Grace Gavinski smacked doubles in the victory.
Marshall won the Capitol South Conference title with an 8-0 league record, going 17-3. Cambridge finished 4-4 in Capitol South play and 6-9 overall.