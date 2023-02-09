Theis in control
Poynette’s Ryli Theis (10) brings the ball up for the Pumas in a game earlier this season. Poynette plays Columbus on Friday.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

While Lake Mills appears to be in control of the race for the Capitol North Conference girls’ basketball title, Columbus is still in the fight.

On Friday, Poynette (13-8 overall, 4-4 in the Capitol North) has a chance to play spoiler, as the Pumas hit the road to play the second-place Cardinals (6-2 in conference, 16-6 overall) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.