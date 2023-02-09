While Lake Mills appears to be in control of the race for the Capitol North Conference girls’ basketball title, Columbus is still in the fight.
On Friday, Poynette (13-8 overall, 4-4 in the Capitol North) has a chance to play spoiler, as the Pumas hit the road to play the second-place Cardinals (6-2 in conference, 16-6 overall) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Columbus has won three of its last four, including a 54-14 whipping of Lodi on Thursday, Feb. 2, and a 61-44 road win over Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Earlier this season, the Cardinals blasted Poynette 64-32, as Madison Ehlenbach had 24 points.
Against Luther Prep, four Cardinals scored in double figures, led by Amy Theilen. The 5’11” forward had 15 points, while 5’10” forward Alise Hayes finished with 14, 5’6” guard Mikenna Boettcher had 13 and guard Jaiden Dornaus totaled 12.
The Cardinals’ leading scorer is Boettcher, who is averaging 10.4 points per game, but Columbus’ balance on offense makes them tough to guard. Hayes is scoring 9.6 points per game, while Dornaus and Thielen are averaging around 9 points per game. Hayes is a tough customer inside, as she’s pulling down 8.7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging a team-high 3.0 assists per game.
Outside shooting doesn’t appear to be a strength for Columbus, as the Cardinals are only shooting just over 28% from 3-point range. They are also averaging 13 turnovers per contest, so Poynette could wreak havoc on defense.
The Pumas are coming off a 74-43 loss to Capitol North Conference leaders Lake Mills on Tuesday, Feb. 4. That defeat snapped a three-game winning streak for Poynette.
Hadley Walters is having a big year for Poynette, as the 5’9” wing averages a team-high 15.7 points per game, to go with 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 4 steals a game.
Codi Woodward, a 5’7” guard, has been coming on as of late, as she scored 20 points in a 64-61 win over Watertown Luther Prep, 10 points against Lodi and 19 against Marshall. That’s a pretty good three-game stretch.
Inside, Cayvery La Sarge, Laken Wagner and Mercedi LaPacek have been controlling the boards. The three seem to take turns leading the Pumas in rebounds from game to game.
On defense, Walters is a handful. She had nine steals against Marshall. Her ability to wrestle the ball away from the opposition could impact the Columbus game in a positive way for the Pumas.
Only three games remain in the regular season. After the Columbus match-up, Poynette heads to Adams-Friendship for a non-conference battle on Monday, Feb. 13. The Pumas finish up Thursday, Feb. 16, against Lakeside Lutheran before opening the postseason.