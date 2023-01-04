Klosky back on the court
Poynette’s Aiden Klosky (5) dribbles on the perimeter in the Pumas’ 65-50 non-conference boys’ basketball loss to Aquinas at home on Saturday night. After missing the first two games, Klosky returned to lead the Pumas in scoring with 22 points.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Poynette and Lodi will renew their boys’ basketball rivalry on Friday, Jan. 6, with the Pumas playing host.

Going into the season, the Blue Devils had to replace the entire starting five from a team that won a share of the Capitol North Conference title in 2021-22.