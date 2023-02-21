The offense was rolling at Adams-Friendship, but it stalled against Lakeside Lutheran.
As a result, the Poynette girls’ basketball team split its last two games of the regular season, as the Pumas ripped the Green Devils 65-49 in a non-conference battle on Monday, Feb. 13, before falling to the Warriors in Capitol North Conference play 46-43.
Everything was clicking for Poynette in the first half of the Adams-Friendship game, as Hadley Walters finished with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and six steals for the contest. Codi Woodward had 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and a block, while Cayvery La Sarge totaled nine points and five boards. Laken Wagner had eight points and four rebounds.
“This was a fantastic win for the team overall,” said Lance Fritz, head coach for Poynette. “We had a great offensive burst in the first half scoring 39 points. Defensively, I felt we were able to throw a few different things at A-F which helped keep them off rhythm. Our girls have been battling tough all season and anytime you can go on the road, getting a win while staying healthy is so important. I am very pleased with the girls' effort.”
It was a tougher assignment against Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol North Conference tilt.
“This was a grind it out kind of game,” said Fritz. “We had a couple offensive slumps, but the girls kept battling back. We put ourselves in a good situation but in the end couldn't quite pull the game out. This was a huge step forward since playing them the first time. On top of the game, it was Senior Night, and it was great to honor our three seniors – Hadley Walters, Laken Wagner and Emma McGlynn. They have been fantastic role models for this program, and we only wish them the best in their future.”
Only six players scored for the Pumas, who evened the score by halftime at 20-20. It was a nip-and-tuck game in the second half, as the Warriors pulled it out.
Walters led the way for Poynette with 19 points, while Mercedi LaPacek had 10.
The Pumas end the regular season with a 14-10 overall record, with a 4-6 mark in Capitol North Conference play. They were slated to open postseason play on Tuesday at home against Belleville. If Poynette wins that one, the Pumas face No. 2 seeded Cuba City on Friday at 7 p.m.