Heading to the postseason
Poynette’s Emma Gavinski handles the ball against a defender in a Pumas’ game earlier this season. The Pumas open postseason play tonight against Belleville.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The offense was rolling at Adams-Friendship, but it stalled against Lakeside Lutheran.

As a result, the Poynette girls’ basketball team split its last two games of the regular season, as the Pumas ripped the Green Devils 65-49 in a non-conference battle on Monday, Feb. 13, before falling to the Warriors in Capitol North Conference play 46-43.