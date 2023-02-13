An upset would have been nice.
Unfortunately, the Poynette girls’ basketball team couldn’t get past either Lake Mills or Columbus – the two top teams in the Capitol North Conference – last week.
Now 13-9 overall and 4-5 in league play, the Pumas kept battling in both, before eventually falling.
Hosting Lake Mills (17-2 overall, 8-0 in the Capitol North) on Tuesday, Feb. 7, ranked second in the Wissports.net Division 3 Coaches Poll, Poynette needed to play an almost perfect game.
“This was a tough battle for us,” said Lance Fritz, head coach for Poynette. “We competed tough but just hurt ourselves with compound mistakes. Essentially, one mistake led to another. Lake Mills is a very good team, and we will look at this as an opportunity to grow. Finding ways to stay aggressive on both ends, even when things are going our way is an area we will improve on.”
Bella Pitta led all scorers with 21 points for Lake Mills, while Codi Woodward paced Poynette with 13. Hadley Walters finished with 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Pumas. Mercedi LaPacek finished with four points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
On Friday, Feb. 10, the Pumas traveled to Columbus and started off on the right foot.
“First and foremost, I was really proud of how hard the girls played,” said Fritz. “We jumped out to a lead right away and had momentum in our favor. We hurt ourselves with the rebounding differential early and committing untimely fouls. Even with the mistakes this group kept fighting all night.”
At times, the Pumas made things uncomfortable for the Cardinals (17-6 overall, 7-2 in the Capitol North).
“We closed the gap within seven to nine points for most of the night, but we couldn't quite get over the hump,” said Fritz. “These types of games are great learning opportunities for us and help prepare for the tournament.”
Walters had a double-double, scoring 16 points and hauling down 10 boards. She also had two assists and two steals. Grace Gavinski finished with five points and two assists, while Mercedi LaPacek had four points, three assists and two rebounds. Woodward led the way in steals with three.
Slated to play at Adams-Friendship on Monday, Feb. 13, the Pumas host Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, Feb. 16, before opening postseason play on Tuesday, Feb. 21, against Belleville at home in a regional battle.
