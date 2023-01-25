It was a tale of two different halves for the Poynette girls’ basketball team.
Traveling to Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Pumas trailed by a point at the half, but fell apart in the second half of a 63-49 Capitol North Conference road loss on Thursday, Jan. 19.
“Really proud of the effort from the girls all night,” said Lance Fritz, head coach for Poynette. “In the first half shots were falling and we could play complementary basketball. In the second, we struggled to hit shots consistently and that I felt took some energy away from the defensive side of the ball.”
Poynette was beaten on the boards, too.
“We didn't win the rebound battle either and that hurt,” said Fritz. “With all that said, this group is resilient. We are still learning how to work through these types of games and will come out better because of it.”
Grace Gavinski was the only Puma to score in double figures, as she finished with 12 points. Hadley Walters had nine points, two rebounds, one assist and five steals, while Laken Wagner finished with six points a team-high eight rebounds.
Capri LaPacek, Wagner and Mercedi LaPacek each had two steals.
Jenna Shadoski led Lakeside Lutheran with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Ava Stein totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds.
After a 64-62 win over Marshall on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Pumas sit at 11-7 overall, with a 2-3 mark in conference play.