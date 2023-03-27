Dan Rolling is now in charge.
After 10 years with the United girls’ soccer team, Rolling is taking over as head coach, as he looks to turn around a program that went 1-17 overall in 2022 and 0-7 in the Badger West Conference.
United, a co-op of Portage and Poynette, is simply looking for growth in 2023.
“With only fielding a varsity team this spring it will be a challenge to mix in the young new players with the returners,” said Rolling. “I think it will be difficult for the team to move into the middle of the conference, but it won’t be from a lack of effort. It will take everyone doing their part to provide us with some success and build on that throughout the season.”
Veteran leadership could help right the ship for United.
“We have 12 seniors on this team, so we expect that leadership to help bring the team together at a much quicker pace,” said Rolling.
While United looks to replace seven letterwinners, Rolling’s team returns eight, including three starters up front offensively and five in the defensive area. United will be flexible regarding its formations.
“Offensively, it will depend on the team we’re playing and may need to switch based on how the game is going,” said Rolling. “Primarily we will run a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3, but it will depend on what chemistry is built once we put players together. Defensively, we will adjust like what I stated above. I think there will be several games we’ll need to adjust our shape and formation. Out entire back line is returning players, which should help.”
Having a couple of players back on the field after recovering from injury will make a difference, too.
“I think we have a couple of players that will be solid contributors for us this season,” said Rolling. “Ellen Lofsjogard is a strong center mid, and the return of Emma McGlynn from an ACL should help up front as she is paired with Hadley Walters. In the back Asia Miller also returns from an ACL, and we expect her to lead the back line.”
Being able to blend newcomers and experienced players will be Rolling’s first order of business. Asked to identify a weakness with this year’s squad, Rolling responded with, “A handful of new players that will need to adjust to the speed of varsity level competition.”
Nevertheless, Rolling likes the spirit they’ve shown.
“(It’s) a great group who will work together and provide that energy we’ll need to find success,” said Rolling.
Navigating the Badger West schedule will be difficult, though.
“The Badger West will be tough as it always is, with teams like Oregon, Mount Horeb, Edgewood and Sauk (Prairie),” said Rolling. “Some of those teams lost some key players, but they always seem to reload each season, so I expect them to be strong again this season as well.”
Rolling believes “Oregon is the team everyone else will be chasing,” but he thinks Mount Horeb and Sauk Prairie can challenge the Panthers, with Edgewood possibly in the mix, as well.
United opens its season on Tuesday, April 4, when Rolling’s squad takes part in a triangular hosted by Monroe.