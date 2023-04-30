Girls soccer: Ocampo's four goals lifts Monroe over United Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three straight goals by Monroe’s Atziry Ocampo carried Monroe to a 4-1 Badger West Conference win over United in girls’ soccer action on Friday.The Cheesemakers got four total goals from Ocampo on the night to get past the Portage/Poynette co-op, as United’s Kialee Fox made seven saves.Ocampo put Monroe on top 1-0 in the 11th minute. United’s Ellen Lofsjogard tied it in the 60th minute, as Olivia Walstad assisted. But Ocampo scored again eight minutes later to make it 2-1.United peppered Monroe with eight shots on goal, with eight corner kicks, including seven in the second half. Monroe finished with 11 shots on goal.United drops to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the Badger West. Monroe is 1-4 in conference play.Portage/Poynette welcomes Central Wisconsin Christian on Monday, May 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Softball: Lowenberg fans 10, tosses two hitter in win at Lake Mills Baseball: Pumas stage huge rally to down Westfield Track and field: Pumas record many lifetime, season-best performances at Waterloo Girls soccer: United drops a pair of matches Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!