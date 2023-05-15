Girls soccer: United blanked by Waunakee, Sauk Prairie Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 15, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facing two ranked teams, both of whom competed at state in 2022, the United girls’ soccer team was outscored 19-0 in losses to Waunakee and Sauk Prairie last week.The Portage/Poynette co-op got 15 saves from Kialee Fox against the Badger East Conference-leading Warriors, ranked eighth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.Sauk Prairie, ranked seventh in Division 2, got two goals and two assists from Alexis Klemm, along with two scores from Jenna Pistono, in a 7-0 win over United on Friday, May 12.The Eagles scored six goals in the first half. Under pressure again, Fox totaled 19 saves.United was scheduled to host Mount Horeb on Tuesday, May 16, with games at Watertown and River Valley on Thursday, May 18, and Saturday, May 20, respectively. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Softball: Pumas win showdown with Marshall, Lowenberg fans 14 in shutout Softball: Pumas take showdown with Marshall, secure Capitol North title Baseball: Pumas light up Portage Home Talent: Young, inexperienced Poynette ready to start Eastern Section play Girls soccer: Ocampo's four goals lifts Monroe over United Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!