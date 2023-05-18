Girls soccer: United falls to Mount Horeb Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emma McGlynn had the United girls’ soccer team’s lone goal in a 9-1 loss to Badger West Conference foe Mount Horeb on Tuesday, May 16.The Portage/Poynette co-op dropped to 2-12 overall and 0-10 in league play, as Anya McKay scored four goals for the Vikings, 6-5 in Badger West play.Olivia Schrank finished with a pair of goals for Mount Horeb, as United goalkeeper made 12 saves. Hadley Walters assisted on McGlynn’s goal. United was outshot 21-3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Poynette School Board votes to increase food service wages Softball: Pumas win showdown with Marshall, Lowenberg fans 14 in shutout Home Talent: Young, inexperienced Poynette ready to start Eastern Section play Track and field: Puma boys win Pauquette Invite, girls finish second Girls soccer: United blanked by Waunakee, Sauk Prairie Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!