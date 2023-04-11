Girls soccer: United falls to Sparta in season opener Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save United opened its 2023 season with a 4-1 loss to Sparta on Monday, after leading 1-0 at the half.Hadley Walters gave the Portage/Poynette co-op a 1-0 advantage six minutes into the game, as Emma Glynn assisted. Kialee Fox made five saves to preserve the lead heading into intermission.Sparta knotted it up at 1-1 on an Ellie Falkner goal, before scoring three goals in a span of nine and a half minutes late in the game to come out on top. Maddie Schauf had two goals for Sparta.Fox finished with 12 saves, as United starts off 0-1. After hosting DeForest on Tuesday, April 11, United was slated to welcome Mauston on Thursday and Merrill on Tuesday, April 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATED: Poynette tops SPASH in battle of state softball powerhouses Softball: Lowenberg amasses 28 strikeouts as Pumas go to 2-0 2023 Poynette School Board Election Candidate Interview: Sally Stewart Softball: Loaded Pumas look to repeat as state, Capitol North Conference champs 2023 Poynette School Board Election Candidate Interview: Sebastian Mion Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!