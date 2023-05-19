Girls soccer: United loses 2-0 to Watertown Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 19, 2023 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save United girls’ soccer played Watertown close on Thursday, May 18, falling 2-0 on the road.Now 2-13 overall, with an 0-11 mark in Badger West Conference play, the Portage/Poynette co-op allowed two goals in a 10-minute span early in the first half.Watertown’s Gabrielle Schmidt assisted on the first score by Natalie Cortes in the ninth minute, before notching an unassisted goal in the 19th minute.Kialee Fox made 14 saves in net for United, as Watertown outshot Portage/Poynette 16-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Poynette School Board votes to increase food service wages Softball: Pumas win showdown with Marshall, Lowenberg fans 14 in shutout Track and field: Puma boys win Pauquette Invite, girls finish second Home Talent: Young, inexperienced Poynette ready to start Eastern Section play Softball: Poynette edged by Jefferson Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!