Girls soccer: United takes early lead, falls to Reedsburg Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save United took an early lead, but Reedsburg was able to gain control in a 9-2 Badger West Conference girls’ soccer match on Tuesday, outscoring Portage/Poynette 7-1 in the second half.Emma McGlynn’s goal in the 14th minute put United on top 1-0, as Hadley Walters assisted.After Mia Gronley tied it for the Beavers, Reedsburg took the lead for good in the 40th minute on a tally by Bella Nobbe.Goalkeeper Kialee Fox kept United in it with six first-half saves, but Gronley scored three goals in a span of nine minutes to help Reedsburg pull away.United’s lone goal in the second half was scored by Ellen Lofsjogard. Fox finished with eight saves for the game, as Reedsburg outshot United 17-5.United is now 2-8 overall and 0-6 in Badger West Conference play, as Portage/Poynette prepares to travel to Oregon on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Softball: Lowenberg fans 10, tosses two hitter in win at Lake Mills Girls soccer: United drops a pair of matches Softball: Pumas take control of Capitol North Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!