The season has started for the Poynette Home Talent baseball team, with the Indians falling to Fort Atkinson 12-2 on Saturday in an exhibition game.
Poynette stranded 10 baserunners and struck out 10 times in the opener, despite an RBI double by Davy Tomlinson and a bases-loaded walk for Garrett Thurston that forced in a run.
Fort was playing in its sixth game.
“Even though it was a rough opening game, it was good to get a game in before League action starts next week,” said Tomlinson, who’s been the team’s head coach for more than 35 years. “Fort has always been a very good team, and they showed it again today. They held a big advantage by coming in with a bunch of games played already. We've got some work to do. There were some bright spots with our pitching and defense, but we'll need to keep improving.”
Ryan went 2-for-3 at the plate for a Poynette team that opens Eastern Section league play on Sunday at Montello.
Riley Radewan started on the mound, lasting four and a third innings. He struck out three and walked three, allowing five earned runs on six hits. Rodney Curtis, Mike Leiterman and Tomlinson also pitched for Poynette.
“We had a bunch of guys retire from playing after last season,” said Tomlinson. “So, we will be young and inexperienced. We will need to quickly find pitching for us to be competitive.”
Poynette will look to manufacture runs by any means necessary.
The philosophy, according to Tomlinson, is, “Get on base any way, anyhow, and make things happen.”
To be successful, Poynette will need to “focus on the fundamentals and making the routine plays,” said Tomlinson.
With so many young, unproven players, Poynette will rely on a few veterans to provide leadership and help them improve. The Indians will need to overcome a lack of depth and experience.
Looking over the league, Tomlinson feels it’ll be a dogfight for the top spot.
“The Eastern Section will be up for grabs this year,” said Tomlinson. “Monona is always tough, but Cottage Grove has added some great players from other teams. Columbus is much improved, and they can beat anybody in the Section.”