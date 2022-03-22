Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 22, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball4/1 Vs. Montello, 5 p.m.Girls Soccer3/29 @ Sparta Invite, 4 p.m.Softball3/29 @ Marshall, 5 p.m.Track and Field3/31 Vs. Pardeeville, 4:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Mackey fired as Poynette girls' basketball coach Puma softball team looks to challenge for Capitol North title in second year under Ramberg Poynette residents attend informational hearing on upcoming street project Poynette-Dekorra Fire & EMS Member Spotlight: EMT Ashley Butler Sleppy Inexperienced Pumas seek pitching help for baseball Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!