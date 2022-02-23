Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball2/25 @ River Valley, 7:30 p.m.3/1 @ Pardeeville, WIAA regional, TBD3/4 WIAA regionalGirls Basketball2/25 WIAA regional, TBD2/26 WIAA regional, TBDWrestling2/24-26 @ WIAA state, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Pritzl to take over as District Administrator for Poynette Schools Four candidates vying for two seats on Poynette School Board Village of Poynette, developer agree to letter of intent for West Ridge subdivision plat Poynette wrestling wins second regional title in school history, sends eight to sectionals Poynette schools to drop mask requirements for K-12 students effective immediately Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!