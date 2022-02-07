Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 7, 2022 Feb 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball2/15 @ Columbus, 7:30 p.m.2/18 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball2/11 Vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.2/15 Vs. Mauston, 7:30 p.m.2/17 Vs. Lodi, 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey2/11 @ Monroe, 7 p.m.2/15 @ WIAA regionals, TBA2/17 @ WIAA regionals, TBA2/18 @ WIAA regionals, TBAWrestling2/12 WIAA regionals, Poynette, 10 a.m.2/15 @ WIAA sectionals, Markesan, TBDSkiing2/12-13 @ State Meet, Cable Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rogge officially named Poynette’s Chief of Police, has 'interim' tag removed Pumas fall late to Watertown Luther Prep in girls' basketball Poynette Village Board approves agreement with Columbia County’s humane society, Haz-Mat response service Stewart headed to wrestle at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo Poynette-Dekorra Fire & EMS presents annual awards Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!