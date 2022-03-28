Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball4/1 Vs. Montello, 5 p.m.4/7 @ Wisconsin Heights, 5 p.m.4/8 @ Westfield, 5 p.m.Girls Soccer4/2 @ Wisconsin Rapids, 11 a.m.4/5 Vs. Monroe, 7 p.m.4/7 Vs. Belleville, 7 p.m.Softball4/2 Poynette Invite, 10 a.m.4/7 Vs. Lodi, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Former girls varsity basketball coach addresses Poynette School Board after firing Five candidates compete for three Poynette Village Board seats Mackey fired as Poynette girls' basketball coach Puma boys' track and field strong in distance events, girls have good numbers out this season Village of Poynette seeks residents' input regarding update to 5-year Parks and Open Space Plan Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!