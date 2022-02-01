Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball2/4 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.2/10 Vs. Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball2/8 Vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.2/11 Vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey2/5 Vs. Muskego, 12:45 p.m.2/7 @ Waunakee, 7:15 p.m.2/8 @ Pacelli, 7 p.m.Wrestling2/5 @ Capitol Conference meet, Cambridge, 9 a.m.Skiing2/12-13 @ State Meet, Cable Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Stewart headed to wrestle at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo Poynette wrestlers go 4-1 at Crazy Clash Poynette boys' cross country teams honored for earning academic all-state last two seasons Poynette School District will save more than $430K with upcoming defeasance payment Pumas fall late to Watertown Luther Prep in girls' basketball Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin