Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule
Apr 5, 2022
Baseball
4/8 @ Westfield, 5 p.m.
4/12 Vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.
4/14 @ Waupun, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
4/9 @ Mayville triangular, 10 a.m.
4/11 @ Mauston triangular, 6 p.m.
4/12 @ DeForest triangular, 7 p.m.
4/14 Vs. Oregon, 7 p.m.
Softball
4/9 St. Mary's Springs (DH), 11 a.m.
4/12 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.
4/14 Vs. Mayville, 5 p.m.
4/15 Vs. DeForest, 5 p.m.
Track and Field
4/12 @ Waterloo Quad, 4:15 p.m.
4/14 @ Westfield Invite, 4 p.m.