Tom Mackey is out as head coach of the Poynette High School girls’ basketball team.

Mackey said he was fired on Monday, March 14, after two seasons at the Pumas’ helm.

When Mackey was hired, he was the fourth coach in four years for Poynette. He previously coached at Green Bay West.

The Pumas finished 9-16 this past season, with a 2-8 mark in the Capitol North Conference.

This is a story we’ll be following up on as we learn more.

