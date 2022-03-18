featured hot Poynette Girls Basketball Mackey fired as Poynette girls' basketball coach plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 18, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Mackey is out as head coach of the Poynette High School girls’ basketball team.Mackey said he was fired on Monday, March 14, after two seasons at the Pumas’ helm.When Mackey was hired, he was the fourth coach in four years for Poynette. He previously coached at Green Bay West.The Pumas finished 9-16 this past season, with a 2-8 mark in the Capitol North Conference.This is a story we’ll be following up on as we learn more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Puma softball team looks to challenge for Capitol North title in second year under Ramberg Inexperienced Pumas seek pitching help for baseball Poynette-Dekorra Fire & EMS Member Spotlight: EMT Ashley Butler Sleppy Poynette Parks and Rec Commission discusses new five-year plan Mackey fired as Poynette girls' basketball coach Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!