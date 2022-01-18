Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 18, 2022 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball1/21 Vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.1/25 Vs. Belleville, 7:30 p.m.1/27 @ Lodi, 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball1/21 @ Lodi, 7:30 p.m.1/24 @ Portage, 7:30 p.m.1/28 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey1/22 Vs. Monona Grove, 7 p.m.1/25 @ West Salem, 7 p.m.Wrestling1/22 Poynette Invite, 9 a.m.1/25 @ Waterloo triangular, 7 p.m.SkiingIce Age Nordic1/22-23 @ Cavoc Trails Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Kay Radewan named Poynette’s Volunteer of the Year for 2021 Five candidates compete for three seats on Poynette Village Board The Green Stem approved to rent basement of Poynette Library for storage Ice rinks in Poynette’s Pauquette Park damaged, repaired Four candidates vie for two Poynette School Board seats in Spring Election Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!