The Midwest Truck Series was calling Dillon Schwanbeck, and he answered.
With the proper backing and funding, the Poynette auto racer was ready to take the next step in his career, leaving behind a successful run in Legend Car.
“I think it’ll prolong my career and help me move up, help me with getting better,” said Schwanbeck.
In 2021, Schwanbeck won four out of a possible five championships in Legend Car, including those at the Slinger Speedway, the Dells Raceway Park, the Inex Pro Wisconsin State title and the Wisconsin State Championship at the Jefferson Speedway.
A 2019 graduate of Poynette High School, Schwanbeck started Legend Car racing in 2018, although he’s been racing since the age of four.
That’s when Schwanbeck started go-kart racing. His dad, Paul, was also in auto racing, but he stopped to focus on helping his son get into racing. What Schwanbeck enjoys the most about racing is spending time with his father and his family, all while enjoying “something we all love and cherish,” he said.
Between 2006 and 2019, Schwanbeck won 13 karting championships and was named Karter of the Year at the Badger Kart Club in 2018. The Rookie of the Year at Dells Raceway in 2017, Schwanbeck also won the Driver Sportsmanship award at Jefferson Speedway in 2020. In 2018, Schwanbeck was the Dells Track Champion and was also the Inex Semi-Pro Wisconsin State Champion, a title he also won in 2019.
These days, Schwanbeck mixes auto racing with schoolwork, as he currently attends the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Now racing in the Midwest Truck Series, Schwanbeck is competing at tracks all over the state and the entire Midwest region of the country, including Wisconsin sites in such places as Marshfield, Slinger, Kaukauna, Oregon, Wisconsin Dells, and the Milwaukee Mile.
The 2022 season for Schwanbeck started a few weeks ago at Madison International Speedway in Oregon. Races will be spread out over the summer for Schwanbeck. He’s looking to simply focus on the truck series and winning a championship in the circuit. Eventually, Schwanbeck hopes to move up into the Limited Late Model and Super Late Model divisions.
Schwanbeck thanks all his sponsors for helping him move to the next level.
To follow Schwanbeck and his auto racing exploits, visit the Schwanbeck Racing Facebook page and website. He’s also on Instagram and other social media sites.