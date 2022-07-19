Davy Tomlinson had no idea what was coming. He was concentrating on the game, like usual.
A surprise party had been organized in his honor to celebrate his 40 years of playing and being involved in Home Talent Baseball, as Poynette was playing Columbus at Pauquette Park.
Tomlinson, who is also the head baseball coach at Poynette High School, was taken aback.
“I've been incredibly lucky to be able to play for so long,” said Tomlinson. “Knock on wood, but I've never missed a game because of an injury.”
What’s the secret to his longevity?
“I've been fortunate over the years to be surrounded by ball players who are good people, and fun to be around,” said Tomlinson. “We've always had the same approach: play hard all the time, play the game the right way, and bust your tail to come out on top. But, above all, have a good time doing it. It's still a game, and you've got to have fun being there. You play to win, but if you don't win, life goes on.”
Tomlinson said he realized something was going on during the seventh inning stretch when he heard his cousin’s voice over the PA system talking about Tomlinson’s statistics and achievements.
Listing them off, his cousin talked about how Tomlinson started playing in 1982 when he was 16 years old. Six years later, he took over as manager. A year later, in 1989, Tomlinson hit 13 home runs, to go with a .451 batting average, and in 1990, he smacked 14 dingers and batted .411.
Tomlinson was named Home Talent League Most Valuable Player in 1991 and 1998 and was awarded the Cloyence Zweifel Memorial Award for outstanding service to the league in 2001. He played a key role in Poynette’s 2006 Eastern Section Championship in his 29th season, as the team went to the Final Four. That year, Tomlinson was named Manager of the Year.
There were additional batting titles, all-star game appearances, MVP awards and another Manager of the Year award. Tomlinson has played almost 1,200 games and recorded 1,500 hits, while scoring more than 1,100 runs along the way.
He said he wouldn’t have been able to do all that without the support of his family.
“My family has been a huge part of everything over the years,” said Tomlinson. “I was able to play with all three of my kids. Dylan played from 2007 until 2019, and Kirsten and Allison each played a handful of games over the years. Great memories. And my wife does a lot behind the scenes. She probably knows more about the game than a lot of people do. The whole family has had a big hand in field maintenance, upgrade projects, and fundraising.”
Tomlinson’s commitment and involvement in the community was recognized at the event.
“The support from the community has been incredible over the years,” said Tomlinson. “It's a great place to play, and it's even more fun when you see so many fans down there to cheer you on. It's awesome.”
Tomlinson doesn’t plan on quitting baseball anytime soon.
“When I get asked how long I'll keep playing, I just say that I hope that I'll know when it's time to stop,” said Tomlinson. “Nobody can play forever. When I'm not able to play what I think is a high level, it will be time to get out. But as long as I can play well and hold my own with the younger players, I'll try to play for a while. As I start getting more grandchildren, there's a good chance that could have an effect on the decision, too.”
As for the party, Tomlinson was moved by outpouring of appreciation.
“It was quite humbling to see all those people come out today,” said Tomlinson. “There were even players and fans from years and years ago that I haven't seen in quite a while. It was even more special to have my brother Scot from Virginia show up. It was a really special day. All in all, I'm a pretty lucky guy.”