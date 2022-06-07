That big key hit eluded Poynette in a 5-2 loss to Columbus in Night League play on Thursday, June 2.
“We did a good job of getting plenty of baserunners, but we just couldn't come up with that clutch hit to bring them in,” said Davy Tomlinson, the team’s head coach.
Columbus scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning to escape with a win at home, as Poynette stranded 14 baserunners.
Poynette took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Indians were held scoreless the rest of the way. Carter Hansen went 2-for-2 at the plate and reached base in all four plate appearances, scoring one run.
Riley Radewan started on the mound, allowing five earned runs in five innings, giving up six hits and striking out three, while issuing two walks. Ryan Hutchinson mopped up, going one inning and fanning two.
Hutchinson also worked a walk in the first inning to push across a run, before Justin Hausser delivered an RBI single. However, Poynette left the bases loaded, just as the Indians did in the second and sixth innings.
“Defensively, we played perfect, which is where we need to be all the time,” said Tomlinson. “Unfortunately, they were able to string some hits together and get a big inning.”
Poynette was scheduled to host Sun Prairie on Sunday, June 5, but the game was rained out. A makeup date has yet to be determined.
The Indians are now 4-1 in league play, 1-1 in Night League action and 1-0 in exhibition play. They are 6-2 overall.