The cold didn’t affect the Poynette baseball team.
Working Westfield pitching for 13 walks, the Pumas doubled up the Pioneers 10-5 on Friday, April 8, to win their second game of the year.
“We've been working hard on pitch selection and getting a good pitch to hit,” said Poynette Head Coach Davy Tomlinson. “The boys did a good job today of being patient and not chasing a lot of balls out of the zone. Despite that, we still struck out quite a bit, but for the most part, we were going after strikes.”
Now 2-0, Poynette has scored 22 runs so far. The conditions on Friday were far from perfect, with a game-time temperature of 34 degrees and a wind chill in the high 20s.
Westfield, whose pitchers threw 168 pitches, took the early lead on an error, but the Pumas rallied for four runs in the fourth inning, as William Plenty singled on an 0-2 count to plate one. Lance McCormick reached base on a walk, pushing in a run, and Brady Horne singled in a run.
“We were not solid defensively, and we need to improve quickly if we want to stay competitive,” said Tomlinson. “The weather was far from ideal, but the guys did a great job of tuning that out and focusing on the game.”
Chase Hansen got the win for Poynette, allowing two runs on two hits in two and two-thirds innings. He struck out two. Carter Hansen finished up, tossing one and one-third innings in relief and striking out three. Michael Leiterman, a lefthander, got the start for Poynette, giving up three runs on two hits over two innings work. Leiterman struck out one.
Plenty, Evan Genz, and Horne all had a hit for Poynette, as the Pumas stole four bases. Both Chase and Carter Hansen also collected a hit for the Pumas and each of them had two steals.
Poynette was scheduled to play at Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, April 7, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The Pumas were slated to host Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, April 12, before traveling to Waupun on Thursday, April 14. An away game at Mayville that was originally scheduled for Friday, April 15, has been moved to Saturday, April 16.
“The games will start to get much tougher now as the season continues,” said Tomlinson. “We scheduled some very tough non-conference games, so we will be tested in the next week.”