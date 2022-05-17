Runs came in bunches for Poynette’s Home Talent team in an 18-6 pummeling of Rio on Sunday, May 15, scoring 14 runs over the last three innings.
“We weren't our best defensively, but we were able to work out of some tough situations,” said Coach Davy Tomlinson. “It's great to have such a balanced attack, as almost everybody contributed offensively.”
Aaron Krigbaum blasted a three-run homer in the seventh inning broke a 4-4 tie, after Rio knotted it up with a three-run sixth inning.
In the ninth inning, Poynette plated eight runs to blow it open, with four singles, a double, triple, two walks and an error accounting for the outburst. Alex O’Connor, who went 4-for-7 on the day, cleared the bases with a three-run double.
Krigbaum also had a two-run single in the fifth, as he drove in five runs. Ryan Hutchinson and Kory Ryan each scored four runs, as eight of nine players for Poynette had at least one hit and one run in the victory.
Hutchinson had a 2-for-6 day, with a triple, while Ian Nowell went 3-for-4. Riley Radewan and Dacota Potter each had two hits.
Poynette is now 2-0 in league play and 3-0 overall, with a 1-0 record in exhibition play.
On Thursday, Poynette hosts Rio at 7:30 p.m. Poynette welcomes Cottage Grove on Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m.